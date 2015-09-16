Deseret Bazaar brought life back to old fairgrounds.

Locals of all ages experienced a delightful Saturday at the third-annual Deseret Heritage Bazaar. The community event, held at the Deseret Heritage Hall, took place in honor and celebration of West Millard County’s 100-year-old traditions. The bazaar brought life back to the old Deseret fairgrounds. The old fairgrounds sat vacant for years until locals rallied to renovate the property into an event center. The building and landscaping has come a long way in the last four months. Volunteers showcased the hard work and countless hours of preparation. Homemade items such as baked goodies, quilts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, winter gear and baby accessories were on display for sale. Proceeds from the bazaar benefi t the ongoing renovation of the Deseret Heritage Hall. An early morning 5K run kicked off the fundraising event. Many people appreciated running for the cause on the newly paved roads behind the Heritage Hall. By midmorning the aroma of tasty BBQ fi lled the air, attracting adults to the shaded patio. The mouthwatering food was unexpectedly low-priced. Shoes were tapping along with live musical performances given by talented locals. Folks gathered to enjoy the food, music and conversation with neighbors and friends. Old-timers shared stories from the fi rst days of the West Millard County Fair. Cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs and soda fueled the children for enjoyable games and entertainment. Kids smiled and laughed while participating in bouncy houses, a dunk tank, a duck and fishing pond, face painting, a basketball shoot and a barrel-onwheels ride led by ATV. Adults and kids alike rummaged through the fundraising yard sale held in the basement of the Heritage Hall, finding a variety of gently used treasures. At the end of the bazaar names were drawn in a raffle that offered up valuable prizes to donors. The community of Deseret truly came together, mingling and showing support for one another. Everyone that attended the bazaar created memories they will undoubtedly pass on for generations.