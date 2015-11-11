With help from Senator Orrin Hatch’s office, Vicki Jordan Allen, Fillmore Elementary third-grade teacher, recently showed off awards earned by her military veteran father in honor of Veteran’s Day. Allen’s project began while she was working on a shadow box for her father, John Benny Jordan. He served in the Navy during World War II, from Mary 1944 to June 1946, but passed away before she got the shadow box finished. While putting the special box together, Allen had been trying to find awards or other honors that her father may have received during his time served. Through contacting Senator Hatch’s office, Allen found out her father earned a discharge button, honorable service lapel pin, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and European/African/Middle-Eastern Medal. Allen was then able to receive replicas of those six awards she had not known about. She said Bill Swadley, who works for Senator Hatch’s office, did research and informed her of all the medals that she would be getting. With Swadley and old photographs of her father present, Allen was honored with the four medals, one button and one lapel pin in front of about 80 Fillmore Elementary students in her classroom last Monday. Also on display was a triangle-cased American flag that was used on a ship her father was on during World War II. Also present at the honoring were her sister Tammy Glade, brother-in-law Cary Glade, who is a retired Lt. Colonel from the Air Force, and American Legion members Bart Whatcott, Wayne Jackson and Dave Allen, who is Allen’s husband. Whatcott, Jackson and Allen all served in the military, but are now with the American Legion. Also present were Harold Robison, Fillmore Elementary Principal, and School Resource Officer Nate Tingey.