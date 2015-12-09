At Christmas time Delta has the most beautifully decorated park of any small town in the state. We have amazing people, who raised nearly $21,000 for charitable causes at the Festival of Trees. In addition and equally important, we have fabulous MUSIC! Don’t miss the amazing show the Blue Notes are presenting on December 12 at 7 p.m. at the Delta High School auditorium. Singing in four-part harmony with either the incredible acaccompaniment of Karen Brinkerhoff or barbershop, the Blue Notes have a delightful program, entitled The Lights of December. Cindy Chambliss, the producer, has chosen some of the most heart-warming and gorgeous carols to illuminate the true spirit of Christmas. Featuring Carolyn Taylor on the violin, Christmas Lullaby, if not already a favorite, will become one. Cindy Chambliss, as the soloist in a lush version of Silent Night, and the Blue Notes performance of Still, Still, Still will leave you feeing the Christmas spirit that everyone yearns for. Children of all ages will delight in the fun holiday songs that will also be performed. The Blue Notes were founded in 1976 by Choral Clark, Sharon Clark, Verla Jenson, ElDonna Anderson and Ruth Talbot. They invited other women to join them as a barbershop group, perhaps to be a member of the national female barbershop ensembles, the Sweet Adelines. Discovering that Sweet Adelines was expensive to join and had many regulations, they opted to be an independent group. Ruth soon came up with the name of Blue Notes, and she wrote the theme song, Blue Notes of Harmony. Ruth was also the original conductor, but became the pianist when the women sang to accompaniment. Orvetta Nickle was an original member, and remained a member throughout the rest of her life, except for a time serving a mission. Choral, Sharon and Verla also remained as members for the rest of their lives, and Ruth remained as their beloved pianist until she moved to the care center. Dot Atkinson is the only current member that was an original member, but has not been continuous. Eldonna’s daughter, Leslie Lake is a current member and Choral, Sharon, Verla and Orvetta have also had daughters sing with the Blue Notes. There have been many different conductors during the past 40 years, including Nadine Smith, who recently rejoined the group as a singer, Norman Lister, the only male to be part of the group, Choral, Verla and the current conductor, Vicki Judkins, whose experience and musical knowledge helps each singer improve her tone and her performance. Next year this talented group will have been entertaining West Millard fans for 40 years. They have an amazing legacy and have enhanced the lives of literally hundreds of women who have been members for a few or for many years, as well as the lives of those in the audiences throughout the years. Tickets for the show are available at the door for the modest cost of $4 per person or $15 for an immediate family. As always, the proceeds will go to a local charity. The concert is always a highlight of the Christmas season...be sure you attend.