Two vehicle crashes involving two cows on the road occurred on Highway 257 in Millard County last Thursday night.

Dean Shields, trooper with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 257 between Hinckley and Milford. He said the first vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer, struck a cow in the open range area near Milemarker 31 at around 6:30 p.m.

“The first vehicle had four people out working on the windmills near Milford, I think, and it was traveling northbound,” Shields said. “No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt either. It struck the cow and then went off to the left side of the road and came to a stop. Airbags were deployed and the driver, Kaitlynn Thompson of Fillmore, sustained internal injuries.”

Shields said Thompson was life-flighted from Delta and most likely transported to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo. He said another passenger hit the back of the seat and injured his face, but was later treated at Delta Community Hospital and released.

“There were also two other subjects in the vehicle, but they refused treatment,” Shields said. “Had everyone been wearing seatbelts, there would have been minimum injury.”

The second automobile collision with another cow, which occurred near Milemarker 28, involved a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Lorren Price, also of Fillmore. Shields said Price, however, was not seriously harmed in the accident.

“The cow came onto the highway and Price struck it, but he was wearing his seatbelt,” Shields said. “He hit it on the corner of the vehicle and the airbag was not deployed. Price steered the vehicle onto the right shoulder and waited for help.”

Both cows were killed after the collisions. Shields said the two vehicles were eventually picked up by Droubay Chevrolet.

To prevent future accidents, Shields also encouraged drivers to watch for yellow warning signs while traveling on highways or freeways.

“The yellow warning or flashing signs are well-marked and indicate cows in the area or that it’s an open range,” Shields said. “Drivers should watch all warning signs, which may indicate slippery when wet, do not pass, watch for deer and cows, or they may include other signs with animals on them. Those signs all mean something and need to be paid attention to when you’re driving 65 or 70 miles per hours or at night. It may not always be cows to look out for, but the roads could be slippery or have other dangerous conditions.”

In addition to watching for signs, Shields encouraged people to always wear a seatbelt, drive within the speed limit and avoid reckless driving.

“Be sure to protect yourself and your life and save the people in your car,” he said. “You are personally responsible for your driving habits. Without a seatbelt on, something like swerving, missing a cow, and rolling at 70 mph could result in a multiple fatality crash.”

Sgt. Greg Kelsey with the UHP said according to the patrol’s reports, there have been four vehicle-to-cow collisions on Highway 257’s open range area thus far in 2015. Kelsey said Highway 6 past Hinckley, as well as Highway 125 between Oak City and its intersection with Highway 50, are also open range areas.